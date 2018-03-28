BOSTON (AP) — Gisele Bündchen revels in her guilty pleasure — Dunkin Donut munchkins.

And it’s not just one or two of the little glazed donut holes. “I have to have like 10,” she tells The Wall Street Journal.

New England Patriots quarterback and health food nut Tom Brady is the husband of the Brazilian entrepreneur, but his diet is, as she calls it, mostly water, seeds, and “air.”

Bündchen opened up about her life in Boston to the paper Tuesday, talking about how she walks the line between fashion and football. She discussed the recent Facebook documentary Tom vs Time, and how she had to be convinced to let cameras in their home.

She expressed her fears of concussions and for Brady’s health, ultimately saying any retirement decisions are not hers to make.

