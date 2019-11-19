(WHDH) — Side-by-side pictures of Gisele Bündchen and her daughter Vivian Brady have fans doing a double take.

The supermodel posted a throwback photo of herself on Instagram alongside a picture of Vivian.

“Do you guys think my baby girl and I look alike?” she asked in her post.

The two appear to look strikingly similar.

Gisele’s husband and Vivian’s father, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, commented on the post, writing, “Girlie Girls ❤️ ❤️”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)