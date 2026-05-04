NEW YORK (AP) — Rudolph Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is in critical but stable condition at a hospital, his spokesman said Sunday.

Spokesman Ted Goodman didn’t say what sent the 81-year-old to the hospital or how long he’s been there.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Goodman said in a statement on social media. He said Giuliani “remains in critical but stable condition.”

Giuliani hosted his online show, “America’s Mayor Live,” Friday night from Palm Beach, Florida.

As he opened the show, he coughed and his voice sounded more raspy than usual. He remarked: “My voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do, but I’ll get closer to the microphone.”

Giuliani earned the “America’s Mayor” nickname for helping unite the nation following the Sept. 11 attacks. In recent years he became a divisive figure after serving as an adviser and personal lawyer for President Donald Trump. Trump pardoned Giuliani after he faced criminal charges for his efforts to help try to overturn the 2020 election.

“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,” Trump wrote Sunday on his social media platform. “What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

Giuliani was elected New York’s mayor in 1993 after serving as one of the nation’s highest-profile prosecutors, taking on mobsters and crooked Wall Street traders.

Giuliani ran for the U.S. Senate in 2000 but abandoned his race against Hillary Clinton after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

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Weber reported from Los Angeles.

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