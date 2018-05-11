In this April 16, 2018, photo, Michael Cohen, center, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Lawyers who have been asked to help represent President Donald Trump have spurned the assignment at least partly out of concerns he wouldn’t pay his bills and doesn’t listen to legal advice. That’s according to several people familiar with the conversations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential client matters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is saying that he is “quite certain” the president did not know his personal attorney was trying to sell his insight into the president.

Giuliani tells The Associated Press on Friday that President Donald Trump was “surprised” to learn Michael Cohen brokered deals with companies looking to gain his knowledge about the president.

The former New York City mayor is now on Trump’s legal team. Giuliani says he asked Trump about one of Cohen’s clients, a firm that may have links to a Russian oligarch.

Giuliani says Trump knew “nothing about it.” He says he has not yet asked Trump about some of the other corporations.

He says Cohen didn’t speak to the president on their behalf, saying, “There doesn’t seem to be any involvement with us.”

