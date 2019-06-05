MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are urging the public to avoid giving spare change to panhandlers and instead donate their extra cash to organizations that help those in need.

The police department says as they address ongoing concerns about quality of life issues affecting Elm Street, people should avoid giving money to those on the street.

“We also understand that many people in the city have big hearts and want to help those they see living on the streets,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We thank you for your generosity and willingness to help, but we also ask that your donations be redirected.”

The city has repurposed some parking meters to collect change for New Horizons Shelter, which assists those struggling to get food, clothing and resources.

Signs on the meters read, “Stop panhandling. Give change that makes sense. Please don’t give cash to panhandlers.”

The public is also urged to donate to any of the emergency housing and homeless resource centers in Manchester.

“It will give these people a chance to change their lives, and in turn improve the quality of our downtown,” the department said.

Officers plan to continue patrolling downtown by foot to keep the city safe.

