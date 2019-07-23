‘Give us a break’: Yarmouth police chief urges residents to stay inside after tornado

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Public safety officials are urging residents to stay inside as they clear downed power lines and trees after a tornado blew through the Cape Tuesday.

“Our second biggest problem is managing people who come out to look and drive around,” said Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Fredrickson. “Give us a break for a minute.”

Frederickson said the largest problem first responders are facing is getting to the areas that have reported downed trees and power outages. Eight thousand people are without power, he said.

“It is treacherous in West Yarmouth,” Frederickson said. “As bad as it is, other communities were hit harder.”

Frederickson said he had talked to representatives from Gov. Charlie Baker’s office and believed a state of emergency would be declared.

