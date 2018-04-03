(WHDH) — If you’re stressing out, you might want to turn away from Facebook.

Researchers in Australia said deleting your Facebook account could reduce your stress levels.

The study published in The Journal of Social Psychology looked at 138 active Facebook users who were either assigned to give up the social media site for five days or to continue using Facebook as normal.

Results showed that taking a break for just five days helped eliminate stress in people.

However, researchers said some people in the study felt unsatisfied while away from Facebook and they looked forward to connecting again.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)