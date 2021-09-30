A trooper was driving along a highway when a vulture went smashing into his police cruiser in Cushing, Oklahoma last Friday

The trooper was responding to a crash when he heard what sounded like a gunshot going off inside his cruiser, according to Okla. Highway Patrol.

He then noticed that “glass and feathers went everywhere” as he tried to get the cruiser safely to the shoulder of the highway.

A tow truck driver and other passing motorists stopped to check on the trooper’s wellbeing.

They discovered that a vulture had crashed into the cruiser, cracking the windshield, the highway patrol said.

The condition of the vulture has not been released.

