LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — Shattered glass from the Waldorf Astoria Hotel fell more than 200 feet onto the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning.

Crystal Schenkel captured the moments when the broken window on the 23rd floor fell onto the strip on camera.

She says she was leaving a lounge in the high-rise hotel with a friend when the incident happened.

Local news reports that no one was hurt and it remains unclear how the window broke.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)