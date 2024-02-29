BOSTON (WHDH) - A glass window that fell from the second floor of a Home Goods location in Downtown Crossing left a pile of shattered glass on the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon and thankfully, no one was hurt.

Mack Celesein, who works at a store across the street, said he watched the scene unfold.

“I hear the crash,” he recalled, adding, a woman had just walked out of the store when the window fell.

“I’m glad she’s OK and I’m glad there weren’t too many people coming by when the glass fall down,” he said.

The hole left behind by the broken window was replaced by clean-up crews.

Firefighters and building inspectors responded to the scene.

Home Goods, meanwhile, says they’re not sure how the window fell but they’re taking it seriously and they’re grateful no one was hurt.

