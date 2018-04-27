Glitch preventing Citizens Bank customers from accessing accounts

(WHDH) — Citizens Bank customers have been blocked out of their accounts Friday due to a processing glitch.

Customers are currently unable to access accounts and the posting of transactions has been impacted due to a processing delay. Our technical teams are fully engaged on this issue. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Citizens Bank (@CitizensBank) April 27, 2018

The bank apologized for the delay and said it is working to correct the issue.

At this time, it’s unclear when the problem will be resolved. Some customers said they were told that they would be able to access their accounts again by “late morning.”

Phone lines to customer service also were not working.

Customers across the country, many of whom are furious, are dealing with the problem.

This is the worst bank I have ever been with… Second time I can't access my money on payday in 3 weeks. I am coming down there right when you open to close my account. What a joke. — Joshua Kent Petersen (@0goshPjosh) April 27, 2018

