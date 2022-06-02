Anytime we have a stretch of cloudy/cool days in June, I get triggered. What can I say, I’m delicate. The origin story for the trigger is June 2009…perhaps one of the worst summer months I’ve experienced here in New England with day after day after day after day featuring cloudy skies and temps in the 60s. (last July was a close second for the record…only 6 dry days all month!) Back to the here and now….tomorrow is another gloomy day in this young month of June but this is not 2009!

You’ll nee the rain gear for the morning hours with scattered light shower moving through the area. it’s won’t be a widespread, heavy rain but rather, light & spotty for several hours. Some sun is likely to occur with towns west of I-495 the most likely to see some afternoon sunshine. Along the coast, clouds likely dominate along with cool temps, low to mid 60s. In terms of the chance of rain, most of the rain is likely to occur before 1pm…

You do notice the chance climbing again by evening. That will be the caboose of the weather system pivoting in from New Hampshire. Most towns are likely dry tomorrow evening but a few will get tagged by a fast moving shower. Just a heads Up for those with Graduation Ceremonies/Parties planned for tomorrow evening.

The good news is the amount of dry air located behind this weather system (as seen on the early Friday PM surface map)

and more importantly, the arrival of that dry air…just in time for the weekend! The weekend is shaping up to be about as on point as one could hope for in early June:

Should be great for all sorts of outdoor activities..

and here…

Hear me out on the beach forecast…upper 60s doesn’t scream ideal beach weather but don’t sleep on wicked strong June sunshine..in direct June sunlight on the sand, those upper 60s will feel like mid 70s! Use that sunscreen tho!

Ciao for now!

~JR