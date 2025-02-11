GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Super Bowl star was born Sunday when 11-year-old Gloucester resident Vito Giacalone made his big debut in a DunKings commercial that started with an audition filmed on his mother’s iPhone.

“First I auditioned and next thing you know, I’m on a plane to L.A.,” he recalled.

He even had the chance to talk with his commercial co-star and hometown favorite, Ben Affleck.

“A couple days passed and we’re filming and Ben comes over and says to me I saw your films and I loved them!”

Vito said Affleck took him under his wing and even gave him a few acting pointers.

“It was really cool, he was telling me to be passionate with the lines, do this do that,” he said.

He tried not to be too starstruck when former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stepped onto the set.

“We didn’t know if he was going be on film or not because we were trying to get him but didn’t know if we were going to get him and when he walked in the room I was just so excited to see him I had to shake his hand,” he said.

Vito said there was nothing better than spending Super Bowl Sunday with his family and watching the commercial together.

“It was crazy my family and everybody, we were all quiet because we didn’t know when it was coming on and we were like yay its on!” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)