Gloucester 12-year-old transforms motorized car into state police vehicle

GLOUCESTER , MASS.(WHDH) - State police are hoping motorists will “clear the roads for this sweet ride.”

In a post on the agency’s Facebook page Monday, state police shared the story of Sean Ramos, a 12-year-old from Gloucester, who along with his father participates in the state’s “Adopt a Highway” program, through which volunteers beautify a stretch of roadway.

“Sean hand-painted this motorized buggy in the MSP’s cruiser color scheme, and it sure does look like one of our real ‘Bluebirds!'” the post read. “Great attention to detail (we especially like the bikers in the side view mirror)”

Sean’s vehicle will be placed in the infield of the ramps from Route 128 to Route 133, Exit 14, in Gloucester.

“Keep an eye out for it when you’re on the North Shore,” state police wrote. “That’s the definition of beautifying a roadway, in our humble opinion…”

