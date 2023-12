GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester’s annual Lobster Trap Tree lighting ceremony was held on Saturday.

Four hundred lobster traps were included in this year’s tree to celebrate the town’s 400th anniversary. That’s 50 traps bigger than last year.

The tree is at a new location in the inner harbor and will be up through the holiday season.

