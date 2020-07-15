Gloucester closing all beach parking lots to non-residents this weekend

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - People trying to beat the heat by heading to a beach in Gloucester will not be able to park their car in a public lot this weekend unless they’re a city resident.

Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, Director of Public Works Michael Hale and Public Health Director Karin Carroll announced Tuesday that only Gloucester residents will be allowed to use beach parking lots following numerous complaints about excessive traffic the weekend prior.

“The last thing we want to do is close our parking lots to visitors, but our City had an influx of traffic this past weekend,” Theken said. “We need to reduce the amount of traffic, which is a challenge we face every year but has certainly been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. More people are understandably looking to get outside after staying home for months to reduce risk of exposure to the virus, but that has meant traffic is worse and it isn’t a sustainable situation for our residents.”

The City of Gloucester will make an announcement next week whether the beach parking lots will be reopened to non-residents for the weekend of July 25-26.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)