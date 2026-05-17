GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Gloucester community came together Sunday for an all-day fundraiser to support the families of the seven crew members who lost their lives when the Lily Jean fishing vessel sank in January.

The fundraiser featured live music, raffles, silent auctions, and community tributes in support of the families and comes as the investigation into the sinking continues. Just last week, Gov. Maura Healey asked the US Navy for help recovering a vehicle recorder and a hard drive from the Lily Jean.

The company that installed the devices believes video could still be recovered, which would provide new details about what caused the boat to sink.

Gloucester Mayor Paul Lundberg and other community leaders were on hand for the event to show their support.

Lundberg said, “We want to be supportive of their families, and as importantly, we want to recognize our community grief. Gloucester is a very special place, and these things that happen at sea have a profound impact on us, and it’s good that we have a forum to come together and celebrate that.”

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