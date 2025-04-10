GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A couple in Gloucester caught a rare sighting earlier this week, a pod of dolphins swimming in the shallow waters of a cove.

Chris Langathianos lives by the water when he says he saw the pod just outside his window.

“We had just come back from walking the dogs, and my girlfriend looked out and noticed a bunch of dolphins right here behind us,” said Chris. “I counted what I thought were five, and they were going back and forth swimming in tandem.”

The couple quickly grabbed their Go-Pros and went outside to take some pictures.

“It was pretty cool,” said Chris. “I haven’t seen dolphins here before… Its pretty rare to see something like that in the harbor, in the inner harbor here.”

Chris said the dolphins stuck around for quite some time.

“I think we first saw them around 10 a.m., then they really hung out until sun down.”

As for what they were doing so close to the shore, Chris says it appeared they were feeding.

“Scallop season just started on Monday, I don’t really know if it has anything to do with that… Chasing scallops or something like that.”

No matter the reason, the couple says they’re grateful for the experience.

“We’ve only lived here a couple of years,” said Chris. “To be able to see it right at our front door was quite a treat for us.”

