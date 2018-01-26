Gloucester family credits pope’s blessing for Patriots’ success

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A Gloucester barber was blessed by Pope Francis during a trip to the Vatican and his family believes that blessing helped the Patriots this season.

Giovanni Gucciardi traveled to the Vatican last year and got the chance to shake the pope’s hand. When he was blessed by the pope, he happened to be holding his Patriots hat. Friends and family pointed out that when Gucciardi was blessed by the pope, it could have rubbed off onto his hat. Gucciardi made sure to wear it for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’m not saying the Pats won this Sunday because of that. But did it help? Maybe! It could have,” said Gucciardi’s nephew, Joe Ventimiglia.

Gucciardi said he believes the Patriots do not need any luck because they are playing well on their own. But he said if the pope did help, that is great.

