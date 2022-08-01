GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Gloucester Fire Department is battling a two-alarm brush fire in the area of Poles Hill and Riverview Road, the department announced.

At about 10:45 a.m., fire crews responding to the scene found “a large area of brush burning in dry, windy conditions, and in an area that is difficult to access,” the department said in a press release.

Firefighters are still on scene working to fight the flames as of Monday afternoon. Although there are no reported injuries at this time and much of the fire has been contained, firefighters remain on scene to prevent flare-ups in the dry conditions. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

