Gloucester fire crew to reunite with baby they helped deliver

GLOUCESTER , MASS.(WHDH) - Gloucester firefighters will be reunited Monday with the thankful family of a healthy baby girl they helped deliver in a kitchen Tuesday, officials said.

Fire crews and paramedics responding to a report of a woman in active labor on Leighton Court about 8:04 p.m. Tuesday found Amy Goulart on the floor of her kitchen, minutes away from giving birth, according to a fire department spokesman.

Gloucester Fire Capt. Barry Aptt, firefighters Kyle Benson and Michael Chipperini, and firefighter paramedics Jeffrey Romeo, Ryan Goodwin and Anthony Dellacroce, used an obstetrical kit to prepare for an in-home birth and, after a “tense few minutes,” safely delivered Selah Goulart before carrying her and her mother to a waiting ambulance.

Goulart and Selah are expected to stop by the Gloucester Fire Department at noon Monday to visit the fire crew that helped them in their time of need.

