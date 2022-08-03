GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Gloucester Fire Department and state officials teamed up to dump water from a helicopter on the remaining hot spots following a brush fire that threatened the area.

Monday morning, a three-alarm brush fire threatened the city of Gloucester with some people having to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

The Fire Department said the fire was contained by Monday afternoon, but they have been keeping a watch on the area. Wednesday’s water dump is part of fire prevention, dousing hot spots in the area that could flare up again.

