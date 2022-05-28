GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Gloucester Fire department responded to and extinguished a three-alarm house fire that displaced eight individuals early Saturday morning, the department announced.

Firefighters responded to a call at approximately 1:50 a.m. at 616 Western Ave and arrived at the scene to find fire already showing in the second and third-story windows of the three-family home.

A third alarm was struck after an unsuccessful attempt to combat the blaze from inside the residence and firefighters shifted the fight to the exterior of the building, officials said.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

