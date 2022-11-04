GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester Fire Department staffers helped deliver a healthy baby boy in an ambulance on Route 128 Thursday morning.

At about 8:15 that morning, the Gloucester Fire Department responded to a report of a woman in labor at a Veterans Way home.

While en route to the hospital, firefighter paramedics Lukas McRobb and George Black determined that the woman’s labor was progressing and they had to stop the ambulance to deliver the baby on Route 128, about a mile from Beverly Hospital.

McRobb and Black delivered the 19-inch, 6-pound and 15-ounce baby boy in the ambulance, then brought the family to the hospital.

“Our firefighter paramedics are dedicated, highly trained first responders with advanced medical skills that are vital in exactly these kinds of situations,” said Chief Smith. “A majority of the calls the Gloucester Fire Department responds to are medical in nature, and Firefighter Paramedics McRobb and Black are a credit to themselves and their entire department. All of us at the Gloucester Fire Department wish this family a healthy and happy future.”

