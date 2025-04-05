GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled an early morning house fire in Gloucester on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 12 Rockholm Road around 3:30 a.m. found the home engulfed in flames, according to Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation determined it was a seasonal home that had not yet reopened for the spring/summer season.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

