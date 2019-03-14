Gloucester firefighters rescue deer that fell through frozen lake

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester firefighters rescued a deer that fell through the ice at Fernwood Lake on Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a deer struggling in the water around 8:14 a.m. found the animal trapped far from the shore.

Multiple crews from the Gloucester Fire Department collaborated on the rescue, including West Gloucester’s Engine 2 Crew of Firefighter Darrel Dench and Lt. Doug MacArther, and the Gloucester Fire Department Headquarters Ladder 1 crew of Acting Lt. Randy Silva and Firefighters Bob Grover, Andrew Pierce, and Jak Letien.

In a statement, Fire Chief Eric Smith said, “Thankfully, our firefighters were able to utilize extensive training and equipment to rescue this deer, and no one was injured in the process. The ice is not safe to walk across or step on, especially as temperatures begin to fluctuate as we head into spring. Residents shouldn’t be on the ice, and should never attempt such a rescue themselves.”

