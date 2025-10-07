GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Gloucester volunteer gardening group is asking people to stop stealing their flowers.

The “Generous Gardeners” plant fields of Dahlias along the Gloucester HarborWalk.

Recently, the group says people have been stomping through the plants and help themselves to bouquets.

The group says by doing so, this ruins the Dahlias and takes away from the display. A gardener with the group says she is frustrated.

“It’s a public space,” Antonietta Calabrese said. “You go pick your stuff in your own home. You don’t go to the botanical garden and pick stuff. You don’t go to somebody’s house and pick things, you know? This is the city and its ours and nobody is supposed to take them.”

The gardeners sell bouquets and say that anyone can get one in exchange for a small donation.

