GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The world famous greasy pole contest at the St. Peter’s Festival in Gloucester begins Friday.

Each year, people attempt to cross a greased telephone pole perched over the ocean.

Those who fail to get across fall up to 20 feet depending on the tide.

The first person to get the flag on the end of the pole wins bragging rights for the year.

