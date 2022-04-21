GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - It’s almost time for beach season in Massachusetts which means coastal communities will be filling up with tourists making parking a headache.

Gloucester, with its iconic coastline, beaches and Hollywood fame is one city that has come up with a way to try to curb parking frustrations for all. Though it is getting mixed reactions.

In an effort to cut down on beach traffic, thousands of parking spots at three Gloucester beaches must now be reserved online.

“There will be no more purchasing a pass at the gate at the beaches anymore. It will be all online through the Yodel website,” Mayor Greg Verga said.

For $30 – plus a 30-cent convenience fee – beachgoers can book a spot online, up to 10 days in advance. Once purchased, the spot cannot be transferred and refunds will not be offered if the weather sours.

“You shouldn’t get stuck for that. You should not get stuck for that at all. I don’t think that sounds right. Just paying them for nothing,” said longtime beach lover Kathy Carey.

About half the parking spots will be reserved for residents who will be allowed to continue buying seasonal beach stickers for $20. All out of towners will be required to use their phones to park.

“The Yodel app is up and you’re showing us that QR code, you scan it, you either get a green light or a red light. Green light you’re in for the day enjoy the beach,” said Assistant DPW Director Joe Lucido.

Red Light? Go to Cranes — where they too have their own system for dealing with parking.

