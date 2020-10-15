Citing a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, the city of Gloucester is partnering with the Department of Public Health to launch two free drive-through testing clinics later this week.

The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Stage Fork Park, with vehicles entering the park on Hough Avenue at its entrance by the Boulevard.

Translators will be available at both clinics, and testing will be available to people who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

“Even if you don’t have symptoms, you could still be carrying and potentially spreading the virus, and getting tested is a precaution you can take to protect your friends and family as well as the broader community,” Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said.

As of Tuesday, there were 32 active COVID -19 cases in Gloucester, city officials said in a press release.

Twenty-six Gloucester residents have died of COVID-19, and 321 people have recovered from their bouts with the virus, according to the city.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.