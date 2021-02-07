Gloucester hosts vaccination clinic for veterans

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - More than 400 veterans were given the coronavirus vaccine at a clinic in Gloucester over the weekend, officials said.

The VA Bedford health care system organized the site at the Rose Baker Senior Center, giving shots of the Pfizer vaccine. Officials said they vaccinated 300 people Saturday and another 150 on Sunday.

“We have the vaccine and we’re ready to put it in arms and we just need to reach as many veterans as we can,” said Joan Clifford, medical center director for VA Bedford. “Fortunately, because we’ve had ample amounts so far, we’re actually now able to vaccinate veterans 50 and above.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)