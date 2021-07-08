PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A Gloucester man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly struck a Portsmouth, New Hampshire police cruiser late Wednesday night while drunk behind the wheel.

An officer directing traffic around an investigation of an earlier multi-vehicle crash on Lafayette Road around 10:30 p.m. was nearly struck by a vehicle that slammed into his cruiser, according to police.

The driver, Scott Richardson, 43, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and negligent driving. A passenger in his vehicle suffered minor injuries.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to be arraigned Aug. 9.

