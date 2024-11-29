GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Gloucester are seeking charges against three teenagers in connection with the assault of a 16-year-old over the summer.

Jaden Tkaczyk, who is transgender, said he was attacked by a group of teens in a wooded area near Goose Cove on Aug. 30.

He said he suffered a broken bone below his eye and had bruises and scratches across his body.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy will face a hearing to determine whether there is probable cause for the assault and battery charges to move forward.

Investigators said they have determined the incident was not a hate crime and that everyone involved knew each other.

“Our department conducted a meticulous, thorough, and compassionate investigation, and the resulting charges are consistent with the evidence,” said Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley.

However, Tkaczyk’s mother, Jasmine, said she believes her son was targeted because he is transgender.

“We are very happy that the charges are finally being brought. We are hoping that the DA does attach the hate crime charges to it,” she said.

Tkaczyk’s family said he is still processing the assault.

“It’s been difficult for him. It really has been difficult. He still has trouble going out in Gloucester. He still has fears. He still has nightmares,” Jasmine said.

