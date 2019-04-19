Gloucester police ask for help finding man who may be in danger

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester police are turning to the public for help finding a missing man they say may be in danger.

Marty Behsman, 35, allegedly made threats to harm himself before fleeing his house.

He may be operating a brown 2007 Kia Sportage with Massachusetts registration 6ZG712.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gloucester police at 978-283-1212.

