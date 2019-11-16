Gloucester police ask for help in search for missing man

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 24-year-old man.

Caleb McCarthy has not been seen since Monday and authorities fear that his health and safety may be in danger.

McCarthy also has an outstanding warrant from his arrest out of Gloucester District Court and police he is not considered to be a danger to the public.

He made statements about wanted to travel to California and may have been in the Boston area earlier this week, police say.

Anyone who believes they have ay information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.

