Gloucester Police chief placed on paid administrative leave

GLOUCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken confirmed that the town’s police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave but said she did not know all the details.

Theken said Police Chief Leonard Campanello will remain on leave “until further notice and upon completion of an internal investigation.” She also confirmed Wednesday that Sgt. Detective Sean Connors has also been placed on administrative leave.

Campanello has been Gloucester’s police chief for four years. Before that, he spent decades working for the police department in Saugus. He was recently honored at the White House for his work in fighting the opioid addiction crisis in Massachusetts.

Acting Police Chief David Quinn declined to comment but in a written statement said, “I am unable to comment on that investigation or what it entails.” He also reassured residents that the department remains fully operational.

Theken told 7News she does not know exactly what the investigation is about.

“I have to respect the community and I have to do what’s right and we’re doing it. We’re all working together. And until I get something, I can’t give anything out because I really don’t know,” said Theken.

In a written statement, Campanello’s lawyer said, “It is our understanding that it has nothing to do with his duties as chief of police. We intend to cooperate fully with the city to bring this matter to a swift conclusion.”

No one answered the door at Campanello’s house, where a sign on the front door said he was not there and no comment would be given.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)