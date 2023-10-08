The Gloucester Police and Fire Departments rescued two women Sunday morning after they were washed off the Dog Bar breakwater in Gloucester Harbor, officials said.

Crews responded to a 10:45 a.m. report that two women had washed off the breakwater, which extends out from Eastern Point Lighthouse in Gloucester’s outer harbor, according to a statement issued by Police Chief Edward Conley and Fire Chief Eric Smith.

Officers and firefighters climbed 12 feet down the side of the granite breakwater to reach the women, both whom were in their 20s, and some used their bodies to shield the women from several direct impacts as the waves crashed against the breakwater.

Both women were taken to area hospitals with significant leg injuries.

Police Sgt. Jerry Ciolino, Detective Josiah Aberle, and officers Alex Aiello, Noah Aiello, Steve Testaverde and Andrew Marques, along with multiple members of the Gloucester Fire Department, assisted in the rescue.

“The Dog Bar is 2,250 feet long and visitors can walk across the wide granite surface,” said Police Chief Conley. “We would like to take this moment to remind residents and visitors that in unsettled weather conditions, particularly at high tide, powerful waves can splash over the top of the breakwater, creating dangerous conditions. Both Gloucester Police and Fire’s actions in this rescue were textbook and I commend them for their swift response.”

“I’d like to thank all of the responders involved in this rescue. Both departments undergo training to handle these types of incidents, and it was clearly reflected in their response today,” said Fire Chief Smith. “The cooperative effort of both departments and on-scene bystanders under difficult conditions contributed to the successful extrication of both patients and a positive outcome.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)