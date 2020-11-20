Gloucester police introduce new comfort dog

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The newest member of the Gloucester Police Department is a 1-year-old English golden retriever who has a nose for helping out others and providing care for those in need.

Ace will help with the de-escalation of children in need, primarily those with ADD and ADHD, who are on the autism spectrum or have other behavioral problems, according to police.

The pup will also provide comfort to children who may be experiencing or have experienced trauma, in addition to visiting Alzheimer’s patients at local nursing homes and senior centers.

Ace had been placed with a foster family prior to joining the department, where he received his comfort dog training from the Golden Opportunities for Independence in Walpole.

A donation ceremony to honor Ace is scheduled for Monday morning.

