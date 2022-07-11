Police in Gloucester are investigating a pair of armed robberies that allegedly involved a machete in one case and a firearm in the other.

Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley said officers were first called to the Yellow Sub Shop on Pleasant Street on Sunday afternoon for reports of a robbery. Detectives determined a male suspect had entered the store before 4:30 p.m. and allegedly showed a machete.

Police were called the next day to a Speedway gas station on Main Street for another reported robbery. There, the suspect allegedly showed a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes from an employee before running away from the counter.

The suspect in that case has been described as a 5’7″ white male with a slim build, who wore a black bandana over his face.

The police department said they cannot determine if the robberies were connected, but that anyone with information on either are asked to call Gloucester Police detectives at 978-283-1212.

