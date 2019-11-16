Gloucester police locate missing man

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester police have located a missing 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Saturday.

Caleb McCarthy had not been seen since Monday.

McCarthy also has an outstanding warrant from his arrest out of Gloucester District Court and police say he is not considered to be a danger to the public.

Gloucester police announced around 12 p.m. that McCarthy has been located safe.

