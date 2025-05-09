GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Gloucester police officer was arrested on child sexual abuse material charges, officials say.

Alexander Aiello, 24, of Gloucester, allegedly used a “dark web” website that allows users to download, view, advertise, and distribute child sexual abuse materials, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say a search of Aiello’s home on April 28 resulted in police seizing a laptop, USB thumb drive, and cell phone which were found in his room.

Aiello is expected to face a judge in Boston at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)