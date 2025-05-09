GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Gloucester police officer was arrested on child sexual abuse material charges, officials say.

Alexander Aiello, 24, of Gloucester, allegedly used a “dark web” website that allows users to download, view, advertise, and distribute child sexual abuse materials, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say a search of Aiello’s home on April 28 resulted in police seizing a laptop, USB thumb drive, and cell phone which were found in his room.

Aiello is expected to face a judge in Boston at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox