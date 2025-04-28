GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Gloucester police officer was placed on administrative leave Monday pending an investigation by the FBI, police said.

The Gloucester Police Department said federal agents searched the officer’s home Monday morning.

The department said it does not appear that the investigation is related to the officer’s actions while on duty.

No additional information was immediately available.

