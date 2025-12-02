GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester police and fire responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, around 5:40 a.m., officials responded to Rogers Street near the intersection of Manuel F. Lewis Street for reports of someone hit by a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, officials say they found a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The man, later identified as Randy Streeter, 57, of Rockport, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver involved in the crash remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)