Gloucester police seek help finding damaged SUV after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Gloucester are turning to the public for help in tracking down a damaged SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman with serious injuries early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Main Street near Haven Terrace shortly after midnight found a 60-year-old woman from Manchester-by-the-Sea on the ground with multiple broken bones, according to the Gloucester Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a newer model, dark-colored SUV with damage to the right front headlight area and passenger’s side mirror.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.

