GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Gloucester are seeking charges against three teenagers in connection with the assault of a 16-year-old over the summer.

Jaden Tkaczyk, who is transgender, said he was attacked by a group of teens in a wooded area near Goose Cove on Aug. 30.

He said he suffered a broken bone below his eye and had bruises and scratches across his body.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy will face a hearing to determine whether there is probable cause for the assault and battery charges to move forward.

Investigators said they have determined the incident was not a hate crime and that everyone involved knew each other.

