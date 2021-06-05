GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing girl.

Jayden Zagwyn, 12, was last seen on Friday around 9 p.m., and is believed to have left home around that time. Family members are unsure of what she was wearing when she left, though she may be wearing the hat seen in the photo.

Zagwyn is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with blonde hair. She weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.

