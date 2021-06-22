GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Owners of a Gloucester restaurant featured in the movie The Perfect Storm are turning to the public for help after they say someone stole a photo album containing shots from the movie and beloved employees from the eatery’s history.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, owners of The Crow’s Nest said someone took the photo album that “not only contained pictures from the filming of the movie but of many Crow’s Nest family members who have passed.”

The owners asked whoever took the album to return it and also posted surveillance photos of a man appearing to hold the book.

