GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Gloucester and Rockport Police Departments are turning to the public for help in their search for a teenage boy.

Noah Leschinsky, 16, was last seen in the Washington Street area in Gloucester on March 2, according to police. They say he believed to have left the area on his own.

Noah is described as being between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has a scar on his left eyebrow.

He was last seen wearing a blue or black plaid shirt with long sleeves, gray sweatpants and white Reebok sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212 or the Rockport Police Department at 978-546-3444.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)