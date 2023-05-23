GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - As summer approaches, Gloucester officials are hoping to make it easier for people to hit the beaches with the help of a new app aimed at helping beachgoers find a place to park.

The app, called Blinkay, can be downloaded from the Gloucester city website. It is open to out-of-towners, who just need to fill out some information about themselves and their vehicle before applying for a parking permit for Good Harbor Beach, Wingaersheek Beach or Stage Fort Park.

Among services, the app will also track cars as they leave to alert drivers when a parking space opens up.

The hope, officials said, is to avoid mishaps from last year when spots and spaces were oversold.

“We had one day that oversold by a few hundred,” said Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga. “We were able to set up an offsite parking area with shuttle service to the beach. So it was a headache for a day or so. But it worked out.”

Beyond its spot near the beginning of the summer season, this upcoming holiday weekend also marked Gloucester’s 400th anniversary.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Verga said the city is ready for a big celebration.

“We’ve been tidying up and sprucing up all over the city in anticipation to the 400th but especially for this summer,” he said. “So, we’re ready to welcome with open arms.”

Beachgoers can register for a spot up to 10 days in advance. Guests can officially start reserving a spot for May 27.

