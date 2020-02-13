Gloucester woman wins $1M prize on lotto ticket bought while picking up son from school

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Gloucester woman is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant game.

Eleen Donre chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

She bought her winning ticket at Ed’s Mini Mart on Washington Street in Gloucester while on her way to pick her son up at school.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Three $2 million prizes and three $1 million prizes remain in the $10 instant game.

